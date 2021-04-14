Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Director Sells 185,120 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.62. The company had a trading volume of 765,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,672. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth $1,835,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

