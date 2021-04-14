Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,773 shares in the company, valued at $25,522,820.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,165. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. State Street Corp grew its position in DermTech by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

