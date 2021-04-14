Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 469,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,948. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.64 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

