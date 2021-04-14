Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:DEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 469,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,948. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.64 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
