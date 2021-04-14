Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 68,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $21,104,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total transaction of $2,457,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76.

FB traded down $6.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.82. 17,220,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,473,957. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

