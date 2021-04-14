Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells 74,124 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 74,124 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $1,938,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Generation Bio stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. 283,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,400. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

