Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells 43,145 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $1,085,528.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Generation Bio stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. 283,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after acquiring an additional 665,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 252,436 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

