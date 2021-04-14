Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JBL stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. 27,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

