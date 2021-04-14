Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00.

KALU traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $112.20. 80,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 150.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.39. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,749,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

