Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Claudia Ordonez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. 479,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.85. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

