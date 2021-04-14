Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Sells 19,421 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $401,237.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82.

LNTH stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. 27,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

