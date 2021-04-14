Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells 1,992 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander Spinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $154,656.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $267,354.75.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46.

NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 441,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,006. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $2,829,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,442.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley upped their target price on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

