Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CRO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $2,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 409,896 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. 2,246,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $5,730,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $19,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after buying an additional 592,933 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

