Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $2,199,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $236,732,212.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total transaction of $2,652,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $685,350.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $670,200.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $2,206,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $2,819,400.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $10.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.07. 585,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,673,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

