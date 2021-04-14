Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 22,093 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,302,311.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $200,492.32.

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $615,806.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. 578,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

