Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 3,213 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $334,826.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466,091 shares in the company, valued at $48,571,343.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $49,194.70.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 703 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $68,415.96.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22.

NTRA stock traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 578,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,581. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.