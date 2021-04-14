Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 3,213 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $334,826.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466,091 shares in the company, valued at $48,571,343.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 29th, Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $49,194.70.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 703 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $68,415.96.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22.
NTRA stock traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 578,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,581. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
