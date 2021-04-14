Insider Selling: NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Insider Sells 4,306 Shares of Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $68.57. 545,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,449,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,505,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 267,914 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,533,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in NuVasive by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 122,566 shares during the last quarter.

NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.