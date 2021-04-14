Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells 35,294 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,015. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Paychex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

