Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.80. 5,769,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,799,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.00 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average is $126.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

