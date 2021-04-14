Insider Selling: PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.74. The stock had a trading volume of 763,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $114.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

