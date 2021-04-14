Insider Selling: Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CFO Sells 10,627 Shares of Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.79. 587,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,386. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $129.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 30.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $679,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 47.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

