Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $85,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $28,240.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $29,680.00.

NASDAQ:RDI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Reading International worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

