Insider Selling: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Sells 10,900 Shares of Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.60. 20,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $98.35.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RPM International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RPM International by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.
About RPM International
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.
