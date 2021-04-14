Insider Selling: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Sells 10,900 Shares of Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.60. 20,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RPM International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RPM International by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

