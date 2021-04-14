Insider Selling: Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CEO Sells 13,029 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SAH traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 422,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 214.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 60,229 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

