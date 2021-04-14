Insider Selling: Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CFO Sells 9,281 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SAH stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 422,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

