Insider Selling: Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Major Shareholder Sells 1,900,000 Shares of Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Virgin Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00.

SPCE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,993,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,316,424. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

