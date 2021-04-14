Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,790. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

