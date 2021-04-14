Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 50,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,906. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

