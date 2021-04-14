Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 3,810 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $171,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at $45,884,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ZNTL traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,881. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
