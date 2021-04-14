Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 3,810 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $171,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at $45,884,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZNTL traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,881. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

