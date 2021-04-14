Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells 8,120 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $131,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ZUO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. 1,526,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Zuora by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after buying an additional 1,337,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 107,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

