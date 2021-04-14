Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.40% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

