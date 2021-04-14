Insights Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $63,513.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. Insights Network has a market cap of $8.00 million and $63,513.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,647,864 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

