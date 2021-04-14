Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.
IBP stock opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $130.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
