Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

IBP stock opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $130.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

