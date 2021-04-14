Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, a growth of 214.5% from the March 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

IMTE stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

