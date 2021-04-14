Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, a growth of 214.5% from the March 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

IMTE stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

