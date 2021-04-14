Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IBKR. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $771,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $986,256.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,266,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,690,734.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,194,335 shares of company stock worth $87,401,579. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

