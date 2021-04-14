Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,009.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,009 ($26.25) and last traded at GBX 1,987 ($25.96), with a volume of 244324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,875.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,656.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,802 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.86 ($130,500.21).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.