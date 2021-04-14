International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $564.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. Analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $2,877,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in International Money Express by 385.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

