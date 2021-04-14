International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
IMXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th.
Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $564.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $2,877,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in International Money Express by 385.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
