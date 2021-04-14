International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on International Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Shares of IPCFF remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.