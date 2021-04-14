Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.80

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and traded as high as $24.20. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 11,446 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IIJIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

