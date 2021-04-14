Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.48

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.48 and last traded at C$15.41, with a volume of 9379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.28.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.