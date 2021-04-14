Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,772.66

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,772.66 ($75.42) and traded as high as GBX 6,020 ($78.65). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,988 ($78.23), with a volume of 132,087 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital upgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,378.57 ($70.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,550.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,772.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, for a total transaction of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

About Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

