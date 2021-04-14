Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $3,434,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $416.40. 11,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,148. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.69. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.42 and a 52-week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.