Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.35

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $13.51. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

IVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the third quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.