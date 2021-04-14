Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Down 63.5% in March

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the March 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of PYZ stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $88.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter.

