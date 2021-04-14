Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFI. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the period.

PFI traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

