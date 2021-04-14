Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $340.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $341.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

