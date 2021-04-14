Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Down 54.7% in March

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. 64,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

