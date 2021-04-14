Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Down 58.7% in March

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,618. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.