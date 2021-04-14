Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IUSS traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

