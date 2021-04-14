Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,204. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06.

