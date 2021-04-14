Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of ICMB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. 228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,128. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

